Chertsey crash: Two killed and one injured
- Published
Two men have died in a crash involving two cars in Surrey.
A blue Volkswagen Golf and a blue Volkswagen Sharan were involved in the crash at around 20.45 BST on Saturday on Guildford Road, Chertsey.
The driver and the passenger in the Golf, both in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Sharan was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said a man and woman in a small white vehicle stopped at the scene but left before police could speak to them, and the force are looking for them to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.