Sean Emmett: Open conclusion in ex-superbike racer's wife's death
The death of the wife of a former superbike racer who fell from a hotel window remains a mystery after a coroner recorded an open conclusion.
Abigail Elson, 27, died in 2013 while honeymooning in Dubai with Sean Emmett.
An inquest at Woking Coroner's Court heard the pair were heavy drinkers and both had been certified unfit for work.
Coroner Alison Hewitt said it was likely the couple were rowing before Ms Elson's death, but the truth of what happened would never be known.
The inquest heard the couple, from Addlestone in Surrey, had been in a relationship since the summer of 2010, and Ms Elson had made a number of allegations of domestic abuse against Mr Emmett over the course of that time.
Mr Emmett, who is now 50, has a conviction for assaulting her and served a six-week jail term.
He told the inquest he and his new wife had been drinking for more than 11 hours before her death.
A post-mortem examination found she was five times over the drink-drive limit.
Mr Emmett said she toppled out of the window while balancing on the ledge after they had been outside looking for her wedding ring that she had dropped out of the window.
He said she had been crying and was upset about her ring.
In a previous account, he said she had thrown the ring following a row.
The inquest heard Ms Elson had a history of mental health problems and self-harm, and also of making false claims.
The coroner found that on occasions Mr Emmett had been violent towards Ms Elson, and "that sometimes that violence was mutual".
Referring to differing accounts Mr Emmett had given after his wife's death, she said she could not accept his evidence as "a clear and reliable account of what took place".
Recording an open conclusion, Ms Hewitt said although she found Mr Emmett had not been entirely truthful, she had no evidence before her to record a verdict of unlawful killing or of suicide.
She said the evidence before her left her unable "to make a finding of fact as to how Abigail came to fall out of the window".