Horse Hill: Woman begins High Court oil drilling fight
- Published
A woman who opposes oil drilling near her home has begun a legal challenge at the High Court.
Sarah Finch, from Redhill, is fighting Surrey County Council's decision to allow Horse Hill Developments to expand its operation near Gatwick Airport.
Her lawyers say the council's environmental assessment should have considered the "full climate impact".
The council, which approved the plan just over a year ago, disputes her claim, calling it "misguided".
Mr Justice Holgate began overseeing a remote hearing on Tuesday.
The council approved a 25-year drilling plan for the Horse Hill site near Horley in September 2019.
Marc Willers QC, who is leading Ms Finch's legal team, told the judge: "In short, the claimant's case is that the defendant wholly failed to assess the greenhouse impacts of the development arising from the combustion of the oil.
"The case thus concerns a patent defect in the environmental impact assessment."
Justifications for failing to assess the impact "do not withstand scrutiny", he added.
However, the council's lawyers said Ms Finch's interpretation of environmental impact requirements was "misguided".
Friends of the Earth is backing Ms Finch's challenge and has said the case could have "widespread implications".
The hearing continues.