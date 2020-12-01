Surrey Heartlands CCG: Report finds bullying of BAME staff
Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic (BAME) staff at a Clinical Commissioning Group are facing "microaggressions" and bullying at work, according to a report.
The independent cultural review was commissioned after concerns raised by staff at Surrey Heartlands CCG.
It was based on interviews with 120 members of staff, totalling more than 130 hours.
The group "unreservedly" apologised and will implement 21 recommendations.
The review also found a lack of due process around appointments and promotions, leading to claims of favouritism and nepotism.
Led by Professor Duncan Lewis, the study found microaggressions were reported as acts of ignorance or insensitivity.
These behaviours were found to be "commonplace" and went unchallenged because of an "historical lack of will by the executive and HR" and a culture of denial, the report found.
It resulted in anxiety, repression, marginalisation and isolation in some employees.
The largely white organisation, particularly the leadership team, may "deny equality of opportunity for BAME people", the report summarised.
Most workers also spoke of a stressful work environment, with impossible deadlines.
The impact of constant changes due to a merger of four legacy CCGs, plus the extra stress of the Covid-19 pandemic, created a "perfect storm", the report found.
However, the review said compassionate leadership and management was found to exist in pockets of the organisation.
In a joint statement chair of the governing body, Dr Charlotte Canniff and the interim accountable officer, Dr Claire Fuller said: "The report makes difficult reading.
"We recognise and acknowledge the content and the distress that has been experienced by many of you, for which we unreservedly apologise.
"This behaviour will no longer be tolerated, and we will work with you to develop a more inclusive, less hierarchical and positive culture."
As part of the 21 recommendations the CCG must:
- Appoint an experienced executive member
- Implement an HR Business Partner structure
- Appoint an experienced Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) specialist
- Undertake a full job evaluation to ensure pay banding is fair