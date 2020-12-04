Romance Fraud: Six men arrested over £400,000 scams
Six men have been arrested after 14 people were conned out of more than £400,000 in romance fraud scams.
The men were detained after police raids across Hampshire, Surrey and London, Surrey Police said.
Victims of romance fraud are targeted by scammers who set up fake online profiles to convince them they have found the perfect partner.
"The criminal's end goal is only ever to get your money or personal information," a police spokesman said.
The six men were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and money laundering.
'Pulls at your heartstrings'
Det Insp Anna Martin said: "Romance fraud is a particularly calculated and cruel crime which has a devastating impact on its victims."
The force has warned about signs of romance fraud, including being asked for personal or banking information by people who keep making excuses not to video chat or meet in person.
"Never send money or share your bank details on the platform, even if you're told a story which pulls at your heartstrings and seems like a genuine emergency," Surrey Police advised.
"If you haven't met them in person do not send them any money or allow them access to your bank account."