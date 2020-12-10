Leatherhead man convicted of murdering father of two
A man has been found guilty of murdering a father of two who let him stay at his home during lockdown.
Daniel Styles, of Leatherhead, Surrey, was convicted at Guildford Crown Court of killing Phillip Bagwell, 54.
After the hearing, Det Ch Insp Chris Friday, from Surrey Police, said Mr Bagwell had let Styles stay with him but he took advantage of his kindness.
Styles, 32, attacked Mr Bagwell in Leatherhead town centre before he left him in a lift on 10 June, he said.
Det Ch Insp Friday said neighbours later found Mr Bagwell's body in the communal lift of the block of flats in North Street where he lived.
He said Styles, known locally as Daniel Hopper, had carried out an unprovoked attack in the early hours while the pair were out together.
Styles punched and kicked Mr Bagwell about the head and body, causing fatal injuries, he added.
"Phillip had allowed Styles to stay at his home during lockdown, where Styles went on to take advantage of his kindness, tormenting him, bullying him and treating Phillip's home as his own," he added.
"After the assault, Styles returned to Phillip's flat where he went to sleep."
Mr Friday said Mr Bagwell had been a well-known figure in the community, and Styles "took advantage of his good nature and sought to exploit it".
Styles, of Clare Crescent, is due to be sentenced on Friday.