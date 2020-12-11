Leatherhead man jailed for murdering father of two
- Published
A man who murdered a father of two who had let him stay at his house during lockdown has been jailed for 19 years.
Phillip Bagwell, 54, took Daniel Styles into his home to "provide him with company", Guildford Crown Court heard.
But the 33-year-old instead began to bully and abuse Mr Bagwell, before beating him to death at a bus stop in Leatherhead, Surrey, on 10 June.
Mr Bagwell's son told Styles: "You took advantage of my father's good nature for your own greedy, lowlife style".
His Honour Judge Jonathan Black said Styles had "insinuated" himself into Mr Bagwell's life "ostensibly to provide him with company during the first lockdown period and to care for him".
Mr Bagwell, who was vulnerable due to "chronic alcoholism", had been described as a "good man, a kind man...who shied away from confrontation", Judge Black said.
In the weeks before his death, he had become withdrawn and a "shadow of what he had once been" after Styles began to "bully, torment and humiliate" him, the judge said.
He had been "extremely drunk" and "incapable of defending himself" when Styles punched and kicked him more than 20 times in the head and body on 10 June, the court heard.
After the attack, he had dragged his victim along the pavement "leaving a trail of blood", before dumping his body in a lift and going to bed.
In a statement addressed to Styles, Mr Bagwell's son Oliver said his father's death had "left a hole in my life that I will never be able to fill".
He recalled how, during tough times, his father would "without words reassure me that things would get better".
"Because of your wickedness, things can not get worse than living life without my dad," he added.
Natasha Pui-Wai Wong QC, for the defence, said Styles had "longstanding issues with frustration and anger and his own personal sadness" and hoped to leave prison as a "very different person".
Styles, of Clare Crescent in Leatherhead, was given a life sentence, and told he will serve a minimum of 19 years.