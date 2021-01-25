BBC News

Sex-for-rent: Cranleigh man charged after TV investigation

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionChristopher Cox is due before magistrates in Staines in February

A man has been charged following a "sex-for-rent" investigation by police.

Christopher Cox, 52, is accused of two counts of inciting prostitution for gain and one count of controlling prostitution for gain.

The Crown Prosecution Service believes these are the first charges to be brought for this type of allegation in England and Wales.

Mr Cox, from Cranleigh, Surrey, is due to appear at North East Surrey Magistrates' Court on 24 February.

"The charges arose out of an investigation by ITV researchers, passed to police in 2019, which resulted in further criminal enquiries," senior crown prosecutor Claire Prodger said.

