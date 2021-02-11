Epsom and St Helier Hospital in U-turn on staff parking charges
- Published
A Surrey hospital trust has backtracked on its plans to make staff pay for parking.
Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals faced criticism after reintroducing the charges from 26 January.
The NHS trust has now said staff will be able to park free again from Friday, and will be eligible for refunds.
In March the government announced NHS and social care staff would be given free parking during the pandemic.
In December the public services union, Unison, said it had "become clear that some hospitals [were] starting to charge staff yet again".
Unison said it was pushing for the reinstatement of free parking for all NHS staff at hospitals.
'Shocked, disappointed and angry'
Helen O'Connor, regional GMB union organiser, said: "Epsom and St Helier started recharging for parking again on 26 January.
"People were extremely shocked, disappointed and angry, and yesterday [Wednesday] the trust finally did the right thing and decided to stop the charges.
"I think further questions should be asked as to how the trust board came to the decision that it was reasonable and appropriate to start charging these hard-working staff."
In a statement, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust said. "We have decided to continue offering free car parking for staff and we are incredibly grateful and proud of all our staff in everything they are doing right now.
"Staff have access to free parking options based on prioritisation and we have increased our free park and ride services and introducing additional pick up and drop off spots."