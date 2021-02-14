Surrey vaccination site evacuated as fire breaks out in roof
A vaccination centre had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the roof of the building.
The blaze at Emberbrook Community Centre, in Raphael Drive, Thames Ditton, started at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday.
Surrey Heartlands Clinical Commissioning Group apologised to those unable to get their jab as a result.
It said the vaccine supply was safe and it was hoping to resume appointments on Wednesday at an alternative location.
In a statement it said: "We apologise to anyone who was booked in for their vaccination this afternoon and wasn't able to receive it.
"The practice team will be in touch to reschedule these appointments."
Surrey Fire & Rescue Service tweeted that its first engine was at the scene in "just over four minutes".
Six fire engines attended before the blaze was brought under control.
It said its emergency team were working with Surrey's Local Resilience Forum regarding the impact on the vaccination hub.