South Downs: Dark Skies festival opens with stunning photos
A shot of the Milky Way over an Iron Age hill fort has won top prize in an astrophotography competition organised by the South Downs National Park.
It was taken by Neil Jones at Cissbury Ring near Worthing, West Sussex, with judges describing it as "mesmerising".
The Park was given International Dark Skies Reserve status in 2016, in recognition of the quality of the starry nights visible over the area.
The contest was held to launch the park's annual Dark Skies festival.
On the winning shot, judge Graham Bryant, a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, said: "I like the juxtaposition of the dark monochromatic sky and the colours of the foreground.
"The Milky Way has not been over-processed and you can see it in all its glory."
Second place went to John Fox, with a picture taken at Birling Gap, near Eastbourne, East Sussex.
"The length in the image really helps you to see the whole of the Milky Way," said judge Tiffany Frances-Baker, the author of a book on dark skies.
Anthony Whitbourne's picture of a crab at Cuckmere Haven, near Seaford, won first prize in the Living Dark Skies category.
"I'd give this picture 10 out of 10. It's really fun, lively and quirky," said ranger Dan Oakley.
The category 'magnificent moon' was open to photographs taken anywhere in the world, but an image from Sussex won the top prize.
David Oldham's shot entitled 'By the light of the silvery moon' was taken at Lord's Piece, near Pulborough.
The competition was the first to be held by the festival organisers.
