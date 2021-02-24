Sex-for-rent: Cranleigh man appears in court
A man who is accused of offering women rent-free accommodation in exchange for sex has appeared in court.
Christopher Cox, 52, is accused of asking women to send him photos of themselves wearing bikinis and to provide sexual services in exchange for a room.
He is facing two counts of inciting prostitution for gain and one count of controlling prostitution for gain.
Mr Cox appeared at Staines Magistrates' Court.
He is alleged to have posted adverts on a classifieds website looking for young or homeless women to stay with him at his home in Cranleigh, Surrey.
The charges, between May 2018 and November 2018, are believed to be the first to be brought in England and Wales for this type of allegation, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.
Cox gave no indication of pleas to the charges of inciting prostitution for gain, and a not guilty indication to the count of controlling prostitution for gain.
He is next due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on 25 March.