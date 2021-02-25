M23: Pedestrian killed in motorway two-vehicle crash
The M23 has been closed near Gatwick Airport after a pedestrian died in a crash involving a van and a lorry on the motorway.
It happened at about 01:00 GMT, between junctions 8 (M25) and 9 (Gatwick).
Sgt Dan Pascoe, from Surrey Police, said: "The circumstances behind this collision are unclear at the moment."
The force is asking anybody on the road around that time to get in touch if they witnessed anything, or have any useful dashcam footage.
The section of the M23 was closed following the accident and it is currently unclear when it will reopen.