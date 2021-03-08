BBC News

Back to school: Red carpet laid out for Surrey pupils

image captionThe school wanted to give pupils a big welcome back

A school has welcomed back its returning pupils in style by rolling out a red carpet.

Burstow Primary School in Horley, near Gatwick, transformed the mundane morning drop-off into something more glamorous as a surprise.

Balloon arrangements and bubbles were also used to welcome the children and their teachers.

Reception teacher Charlotte Solomon said: "We're really excited to see all the children."

"Obviously we've seen them all virtually," she added, "but it's very different and I think sometimes that can make it harder - seeing them but not being with them. So it's really exciting to have them all back."

image captionThe children played and danced to music in the playground
image captionChildren walked up to red carpet before heading into their classrooms

Head teacher Claire Hodgson said she thinks children should be applauded for "conquering" the lockdown and that people are doing them a disservice by labelling them "victims" of the pandemic.

