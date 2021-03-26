Brian May defends chauffeur over sex abuse allegations
- Published
Queen guitarist Brian May has defended his long-time chauffeur over sexual abuse allegations, insisting he is a "gentle giant".
Philip Webb, 59, from Epsom in Surrey, has worked for the musician and his wife, former Eastenders actress Anita Dobson, for more than 20 years.
Mr Webb denies abusing a girl between 1999 and 2006.
It is alleged he plied the child with drugs and alcohol to carry out the abuse.
Both May and Dobson appeared at Kingston Crown Court to give evidence in his defence, saying they "love and believe" in their driver.
'Doubt my own mind'
The jury was shown the girl's contemporaneous diary entries about the alleged abuse, and she had also mentioned it to adolescent mental health services.
One entry read: "I just want to talk to someone - people will think I want attention. I just want to be normal."
Another said: "He did things to me that made me doubt my own mind."
She went to police when she was in her 20s and Mr Webb was arrested in 2019.
The jury heard the alleged victim had a history of drug and alcohol abuse and had previously attempted to take her own life.
Eleanor Laws QC, defending, said: "There is no independent supporting evidence whatsoever other than what has come out of the complainant's mouth," adding that Mr Webb had become "a demon to blame" for all of her addiction and mental health problems.
He faces three charges of indecency with a child, nine counts of indecent assault and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
There are also two further charges of causing or inciting a child under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity.
The trial continues.