Queen guitarist Brian May's chauffeur cleared of child sex abuse
- Published
The long-time chauffeur of Queen guitarist Brian May has been cleared of child sexual abuse.
Philip Webb, 59, from Epsom in Surrey, has worked for the musician and his wife, former Eastenders actress Anita Dobson, for more than 20 years.
He was found not guilty at Kingston Crown Court of plying a girl with drugs and alcohol in order to carry out abuse between 1999 and 2006
May and Dobson gave evidence, saying they "love and believe in him".
The court heard that as well as May and Dobson, Webb had also worked for the Japanese Embassy, the Japanese Imperial Family and the band Madness.
Mr Webb was found not guilty of three counts of indecency with a child, nine counts of indecent assault, and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
In her closing speech on Friday Eleanor Laws QC, defending, said: "There is no independent supporting evidence whatsoever other than what has come out of the complainant's mouth."
She told the jury Mr Webb had become "a demon to blame" for all of her addiction and mental health problems.
Following his acquittal, Mr Webb thanked the members of the jury and told them "you did the right thing".
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.