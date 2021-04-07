Lightwater: Appeal after pedestrian killed in crash
Police are appealing for witnesses over the death of a 74-year-old woman who was hit by a car.
Surrey Police officers were called to the A322 at Lightwater on Tuesday, at the junction with Blackstroud Lane.
It was reported that at about 14:20 BST a small van collided with a female pedestrian. The woman was declared dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.
Police are keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage.
