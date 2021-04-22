Walton-on-Thames murder probe after man killed in car park fight
- Published
A man has died and another has been seriously hurt after a car was driven into them in a supermarket car park.
Police were called to Church Street in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, at about 14:15 BST following reports of a fight between a group of men.
One of the men got into his car and is reported to have driven at two people.
A man in his 40s died at the scene and a second was flown to hospital. The owner of the car, a BMW 1 Series, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He is also being held on suspicion of attempted murder.
A cordon was put in place behind Marks and Spencer and the car park was closed.
Police said the dead man's family had been informed and the man who was airlifted to hospital is expected to recover.
Det Ch Insp Dave Springett said: "We understand that a serious incident like this has caused a lot of concern in the local community and we would like to reassure residents that we are doing everything we can to establish what has happened.
"From our initial inquiries, it appears that an altercation has taken place, leading to a physical confrontation, which then resulted in one of the group getting into his car and driving at two of the other men.
"Tragically, this has resulted in the death of one man and left another seriously injured and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this extremely difficult time."
Anyone who saw the incident or has any mobile phone or dashcam footage has been asked to contact police.