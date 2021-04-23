Walton-on-Thames: Man held over car park fight death
Officers remain at a supermarket car park where one man was killed and another seriously injured when a car was driven at them, police say.
Police were called to Church Street in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, at about 14:15 BST on Thursday following reports of a fight between a group of men.
One of the men got into his car and is reported to have driven at two people.
Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.
A man in his 40s died at the scene and a second was flown to hospital.
The 26-year-old male owner of the car, a BMW 1 Series, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
A Surrey Police spokesman said: "Police are not presently seeking anyone else in connection with this incident."
A cordon was put in place behind Marks and Spencer and the car park was closed.
Police said the dead man's family had been informed and the man who was airlifted to hospital was expected to recover.
Det Ch Insp Dave Springett said: "From our initial inquiries, it appears that an altercation has taken place, leading to a physical confrontation, which then resulted in one of the group getting into his car and driving at two of the other men."
Anyone who saw the incident or has any mobile phone or dashcam footage has been asked to contact police.