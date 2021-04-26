BBC News

Walton-on-Thames: Shaan Mir charged with murder

image captionA cordon was put in place and the car park closed

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in a supermarket car park in Surrey.

Shaan Mir, of Arlington Lodge in Weybridge, is also charged with attempted murder of another man.

Matthew Tester, 49, locally known as Tik, died at the scene in Walton-on-Thames on Thursday and a second man in his 40s received hospital treatment and is recovering from serious injuries.

Mr Mir, 26, is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court later.

