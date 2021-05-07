Elections 2021: Tories hold Surrey County Council seats
- Published
The Conservatives have retained several seats on Surrey County Council as votes are counted in the local elections.
The party has gained Camberley West but lost a seat to the Residents' Association in Guildford.
Independent Chris Farr has also taken a seat from the Conservatives on the county council, with full results expected later.
Across Surrey, councillors are being elected to dozens of seats on district and borough authorities.
Elmbridge, Mole Valley, Reigate and Banstead, Runnymede, Tandridge and Woking councils are all electing members.
The result of the poll for Surrey's police and crime commissioner is expected on Saturday.
Polls have taken place across England to elect 143 councils, 13 mayors and 35 police and crime commissioners.
A bumper set of local council elections has taken place this year, after polls in 2020 were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
'All-consuming effort'
Covid regulations have remained in place throughout.
In Redhill, counting is taking place in the main gym, spin studio, two dance studios and six squash courts to ensure social distancing at the Donyngs Leisure Centre.
At Redhill, Reigate and Banstead Borough Council's returning officer Mari Roberts-Wood said: "We've had to take over the entire building. We normally do it in one room.
"We're ensuring that people are maintaining social distancing and that we are doing this in a safe and yet transparent way for candidates."
The council had faced a "massive" and "all-consuming" effort.
Ms Roberts-Wood said: "We are running three elections. We don't normally do that. There's a reason for that because it makes it very complicated and it takes a very, very long time.
"But because we didn't have any elections last year, because of the pandemic, we are doing three."
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the results in your area?
- VOTE: Why full results might take longer
- BBC: How to follow the election results