Elections 2021: Tory Lisa Townsend elected as Surrey PCC
- Published
Lisa Townsend has been elected as Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Surrey.
The Conservative candidate beat Liberal Democrat Paul Kennedy in a second round run-off.
At the end of the first round Ms Townsend was nearly 43,000 votes ahead of her nearest rival.
David Munro, the former army officer who ran successfully as an independent in 2016, was eliminated in the first round when he finished fourth.
Also running were Howard Kaye for Labour and Kevin Hurley, Zero Tolerance Policing ex Chief, who were also eliminated in the first round.
Mr Hurley, a former Metropolitan Police officer, had been Surrey's first commissioner, between 2012 and 2016.
Mr Munro Tweeted that he was "sorry not to win, but privileged to serve for five happy years".
Mr Hurley Tweeted "to all those who gave me your support, thank you".
Ms Townsend holds two law degrees and currently works for the Institute of Directors.
She had previously worked for several MPs at Westminster.
The PCC elections were due to be held in May 2020 but were delayed by the pandemic.
