BBC News

Elections 2021: Tory Lisa Townsend elected as Surrey PCC

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightLisa Townsend
image captionLisa Townsend has become Surrey's third Police and Crime Commissioner

Lisa Townsend has been elected as Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Surrey.

The Conservative candidate beat Liberal Democrat Paul Kennedy in a second round run-off.

At the end of the first round Ms Townsend was nearly 43,000 votes ahead of her nearest rival.

David Munro, the former army officer who ran successfully as an independent in 2016, was eliminated in the first round when he finished fourth.

Also running were Howard Kaye for Labour and Kevin Hurley, Zero Tolerance Policing ex Chief, who were also eliminated in the first round.

Mr Hurley, a former Metropolitan Police officer, had been Surrey's first commissioner, between 2012 and 2016.

Mr Munro Tweeted that he was "sorry not to win, but privileged to serve for five happy years".

Mr Hurley Tweeted "to all those who gave me your support, thank you".

image captionSocial distancing measures were in place throughout the count

Ms Townsend holds two law degrees and currently works for the Institute of Directors.

She had previously worked for several MPs at Westminster.

The PCC elections were due to be held in May 2020 but were delayed by the pandemic.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: May 7, 2021, 14:22 GMT

POLICE AND CRIME COMMISSIONERS: THE BASICS

What's happening? On May 6, most people in England will vote for police and crime commissioners. There are 39 across in England.

What do they do? They are the public face of policing with the power to hire and fire chief constables, acting as a voice for the community, and managing police budgets.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.