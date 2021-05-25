Period stigma: Surrey County Council to provide free sanitary products
- Published
Organisations are being encouraged to provide free sanitary products as part of an initiative to "normalise" menstruation.
Surrey County Council has teamed up with period charity Binti to try to erase the stigma it says still exists.
The local authority is providing free period pads and is encouraging donations from members of the public.
Council leader Tim Oliver said: "We would hate to think anybody would suffer in silence for fear of shame."
Binti, which pledges to ensure access to period products and to help break down taboos on the subject, hopes Surrey County Council's involvement will encourage similar moves around the UK to combat period poverty.
Under the initiative, which launches officially on 28 May - Menstrual Hygiene Day - the council will attempt to ensure all its staff - and the public, via its libraries - have access to the pads and to set up donation points for people to contribute.
But it will also act to help remove the psychological barriers that force many women and girls to suffer in silence or "make do" with makeshift alternatives, by encouraging other organisations in the county to follow suit.
The products will be clearly displayed, and participating organisations will display stickers proclaiming their support.
Binti has also launched an app which will show where the products are available.
Founder Manjit K Gill said: "We have to be brave enough to challenge the reason behind the shame that leads to so many women and girls suffering in silence - not talking about it."
The council's diversity lead, Katie Stewart, said no girl or woman should "suffer the indignity of managing their period without period products".