Stanwell residents 'under siege' from catapult attacks
Residents of a Surrey village are "under siege" and "living in fear" after a spate of catapult attacks, police say.
Homes in Russell Drive, Stanwell, have been hit by stones, thought to have been catapulted from a neighbouring nature reserve, police said.
When officers arrived one stone smashed a police car wing mirror, and another landed at an officer's feet.
Police have used a drone at the scene, but no-one has been arrested.
Sgt Paul Grinter said: "We believe these stones are being fired at random from the nature reserve behind the houses - often two or three stones at a time."
Sgt Ginter said residents felt unable to sit in their gardens or open their windows, and could not park outside their homes.
"They are under siege. They live in fear of being hit by one of these missiles, which have already caused substantial criminal damage to property," he said.
"Some have taken to wearing cycle helmets when they leave the house. It is only a matter of time before someone is injured."
Officers with drones have been searching the area, including the nature reserve which backs on to Russell Drive, but those responsible for the attacks, which happened over the weekend and on Monday, have not been found.
Sgt Grinter said: "Catapults are not toys - if you are carrying a catapult with intent to cause injury, it counts as an offensive weapon."