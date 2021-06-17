Stanwell: Man held after village catapult attacks
A man has been arrested by police after a Surrey village was hit with a spate of catapult attacks.
Homes in Russell Drive, Stanwell, were hit by stones, thought to have been catapulted or thrown from a neighbouring nature reserve.
When officers arrived one stone smashed a police car wing mirror, and another landed at an officer's feet.
Surrey Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Ashford on suspicion of criminal damage and common assault.
Officers said the investigation was being treated as a "high priority" amid fears someone could be seriously hurt.
A drone was deployed to try to find those responsible following the attacks, which happened over the weekend and on Monday.
Ch Insp Dallas McDermott said: "We understand how concerning this has been for the local community and we have been carrying out extra patrols and making use of extra resources across different departments, as part of our determined efforts to catch the person responsible."