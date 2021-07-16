Asad Bhatti: Redhill financial analyst denies terror charges
A financial analyst has pleaded not guilty to explosives and terrorism offences.
Asad Bhatti, 48, from Redhill, Surrey, appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink from HMP Wandsworth.
He is charged with possessing explosive substances in suspicious circumstances, making such substances, and possessing articles for terrorist purposes.
Bhatti is next due to appear for a further preliminary hearing on 6 September.
The terror offences relate to his alleged possession of explosives manuals, chemicals, electronic equipment, improvised detonators and explosive mixtures.
