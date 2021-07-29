Covid vaccine: Thorpe Park in Surrey opens pop-up clinic
- Published
A vaccine clinic is opening at a theme park to encourage more younger adults to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Visitors to Thorpe Park in Surrey will be able to get vaccinated before getting on a rollercoaster.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid described it as a "fantastic opportunity for young people and families to get a vaccine while they enjoy a day out".
A Primark store in Bristol and The Open Golf tournament in Kent were among other venues used in the vaccine push.
The Thorpe Park pop-up clinic will be offering Pfizer jabs to anyone who has not yet taken up the offer, or second doses to those who are eligible, the NHS said.
Figures up to 18 July suggest that 66.4% of people aged 18 to 29 in England have had their first jab.
Dr Nikki Kanani, from the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: "We know that people, and particularly young people, are leading busier lives, so whether you are queuing for the Colossus or staffing the ice cream kiosk, we are making getting a jab as easy as possible."
Mr Javid said: "Already three in five adults aged 18-24 have received a first jab, which is excellent progress.
"I urge all those yet to get their first or second dose to take advantage of the hundreds of pop-ups around the country and help us cautiously get back to normality."