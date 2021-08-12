Salfords ambulance crash: Tribute to killed woman
The family of a pedestrian killed when she was hit by an ambulance have described her as precious and a woman with a "zest for life".
Carmel Ryder, from Salfords, near Redhill, Surrey, died last Thursday.
The 39-year-old died at the scene when a South East Coast Ambulance Service vehicle crashed into a bus stop near a parade of shops in Brighton Road.
In a tribute issued through Surrey Police, her family said they were "shocked and devastated" by their loss.
Ms Ryder was a much-loved daughter, sister and aunt, her family said.
The hair stylist grew up in Shepherds Bush, London, and settled in Salfords with her partner Barry.
The statement added: "She was so loved by many people. Anyone who knew her, knew she lit up any room she walked into.
"She bought joy to colleagues and clients alike, which often led to friendships.
"Carmel had a real zest for life, she loved the outdoors and was never happier than when exploring something new.
"She was a keen cyclist, loved her fitness, loved books and good food."
The family thanked family and friends for their comfort and support, and invited everybody to "join us in remembering Carmel for the amazing person she was".
Police have appealed for witnesses.