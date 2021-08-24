Murder inquiry after body found near A3 in Guildford
A murder investigation has begun after a woman's body was found in undergrowth close to a main road.
Police were called to the northbound A3 slip road, leading out of Guildford in Surrey, on Monday, after the body was discovered by a member of the public.
The dead woman, who is yet to be identified, is thought to be in her 40s, Surrey Police said.
Two men were arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with the death and are in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers said: "We are investigating this as a murder which we believe has been committed elsewhere with the victim's body left in this location.
"We are still trying to determine how long the body had been there for and we are working with forensic experts as part of our inquiries".
Surrey Police said the slip road will remain closed until further notice, and a cordon will be in place for at least another day.