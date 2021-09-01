BBC News

A3 death: Dane Messam appears in court accused of woman's murder

image sourceFamily photo
image captionHelen Anderson's family said the mother-of-four had a "big heart"

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman whose body was found near a busy road.

Helen Anderson, 41, of Finsbury Park, north London, was found in undergrowth beside a slip road on the A3 in Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August.

Dane Messam, 52, of Henry Road in Hackney, London, appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Wednesday.

A 51-year-old man from Hackney who was earlier arrested in connection with the death was released on bail.

Mr Messam is set to appear at Guildford Crown Court for a bail hearing on 15 September.

