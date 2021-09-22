Woman told she is 'too old' to enter Surrey nightclub calls 999
- Published
A 38-year-old woman made an emergency call to police to report she had been denied entry into a nightclub because she was "too old".
Surrey Police said the 999 call was made at 01:30 BST on a Friday night earlier this month.
Police said misusing the service could mean people in real need of urgent help would wait longer to get through.
Another person called while driving, to report a driver who had forgotten to close their car's petrol flap.
He was concerned it would cause a fire as the weather was warm.
It turned out the petrol cap was screwed in, the driver had just forgotten to close the flap. It is not known if the caller's phone was on hands-free.
The force said demands on policing were now back to pre-Covid levels and over the August Bank Holiday weekend emergency call handlers dealt with more than 1,730 calls, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "Please use 999 responsibly. It should only be called in a genuine emergency when you need immediate assistance and not simply because you cannot get through on non-emergency numbers."