Frimley Green teen footballer dies and two others badly hurt in crash

Published
image source, Google
image captionThe crash happened in the village of Tongham in the early hours of Sunday

A "promising" young footballer has died and two others have been badly hurt in a head-on crash.

Frimley Green FC confirmed the "tragic loss" of one of its under-18 players and said others were in intensive care.

The teenager died when the Volkswagen Polo he was driving collided with a taxi just after 01:00 BST on Sunday in Oxenden Road, Tongham, Surrey.

Seven passengers in the Polo were taken to hospital, two of which suffered serious injuries, police said.

The taxi driver - who was not carrying any passengers - was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Det Serg Kani Barawi, of Surrey Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the families of the boys involved in this tragic incident, which has left one teenager dead and two more in a serious condition in hospital.

"We are working hard to establish the circumstances of the crash and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact us straight away."

