Frimley teenager killed in Tongham crash named as Charlie Hopkins
- Published
A "promising" young footballer who died in a crash has been named by police.
Charlie Hopkins, 18, of Frimley, Surrey, died when the Volkswagen Polo he was driving collided with a taxi in Oxenden Road, Tongham, at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.
Eight other people were taken to hospital following the crash.
In a statement issued through Surrey Police, his family said: "As an only child, he leaves behind his heartbroken parents."
They said he was a talented footballer who played for Frimley Green FC's under-18 side. The club had earlier confirmed the "tragic loss" of one of its young players.
Two passengers from the Polo remain in hospital with serious injuries.
Police said investigations are continuing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.