Cranleigh hit-and-run: Vehicle found after cyclist crash death

Image caption, The cyclist died while riding on the Horsham Road, Cranleigh

A vehicle being sought after a cyclist was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash has been identified.

The 77-year-old man was struck by a white vehicle whose driver failed to stop in Horsham Road, Cranleigh, Surrey, at 18:05 BST on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, Surrey Police said.

A man has been helping police with their inquiries but no arrests have been made, a police spokesman said.

