Helen Anderson: CCTV images released of woman found dead on A3
- Published
Images of the last known sighting of a woman later found dead beside a busy road have been released by police.
The body of Helen Anderson, 41, of Finsbury Park, north London, was found in undergrowth beside a slip road on the A3 in Guildford on 23 August.
The CCTV images are from Friday 20 August, with the last positive sighting at about 22:30 BST in the Wood Green area of London, Surrey Police said.
Dane Messam, 52, of Henry Road, Hackney, has been charged with murder.
A 50-year-old man from Enfield has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 51-year-old man from Hackney has been arrested on conspiracy to commit murder.
They have both been released on bail whilst enquiries continue, Surrey Police said.
Det Insp Chris Rambour said: "In these CCTV images, Helen Anderson is pictured wearing a distinctive, brightly-coloured, pink dress.
"She appears to have shaved, shorter hair on one side and be wearing large dangly earrings.
He appealed for anyone who might remember seeing Ms Anderson on that night, or any other time, to contact Surrey Police.
An image of a de-commissioned double decker bus which police believe is connected to Ms Anderson's death has also been released.
The force said it believed the bus was travelling around the A1 in the Watford and Hatfield areas between the hours of midnight and 04:00 BST on Saturday 21 August.
Anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage that may help the investigation has been urged to come forward.