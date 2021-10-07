BBC News

New Haw murder probe: Victim Gary Hopkins 'had heart of gold'

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Mr Hopkins' body was found in Heathervale Road, New Haw

A man who was found beaten to death had a "heart of gold", his family has said.

Gary Hopkins, 42, from New Haw, Surrey, was found in Heathervale Road in the village at about 19:30 BST on Monday.

His family also said he was "a lovable goof" who would be "missed dearly".

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Two 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 28-year-old have been released while inquiries continue, police said. A 31-year-old remains in custody.

In a statement, issued through Surrey Police, Mr Hopkins' family described him as "having a heart of gold and someone who would do anything for anyone".

DCI Charlotte Rimmer said: "The investigating team are doing everything possible to gather the evidence we need to hold those responsible to account. I am continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information, at all, to assist us".

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.