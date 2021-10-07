New Haw murder probe: Victim Gary Hopkins 'had heart of gold'
- Published
A man who was found beaten to death had a "heart of gold", his family has said.
Gary Hopkins, 42, from New Haw, Surrey, was found in Heathervale Road in the village at about 19:30 BST on Monday.
His family also said he was "a lovable goof" who would be "missed dearly".
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Two 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 28-year-old have been released while inquiries continue, police said. A 31-year-old remains in custody.
In a statement, issued through Surrey Police, Mr Hopkins' family described him as "having a heart of gold and someone who would do anything for anyone".
DCI Charlotte Rimmer said: "The investigating team are doing everything possible to gather the evidence we need to hold those responsible to account. I am continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information, at all, to assist us".