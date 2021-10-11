Woking development plan includes village green belt homes
At least 550 homes could be built on a village green belt site after a government inspector approved Woking council's development plan.
More than 230 people signed a petition claiming the plan, drawn up over six years, was "not fit for purpose".
After an inspector approved the plan with modifications, the council executive agreed to adopt it.
Recommendations included allocating land for 555 homes and 15 traveller pitches at West Byfleet, near Woking.
Those who objected had called on the council to investigate the village infrastructure before any development, because it "would not be able" to handle hundreds of new homes.
At an executive meeting last Thursday, Conservative Cllr Kevin Davis said there had been many petitions over six years and he was happy to support it.
Conservative council leader Ayesha Azad said the plan was "a good sound document in terms of protecting the vast majority of the borough's green belt", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The plan will go before a full council meeting on Thursday.