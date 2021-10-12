M25: Crash in Surrey closes clockwise section of motorway, causing delays
The M25 has been closed in Surrey on the clockwise carriageway after a crash left three people seriously injured, causing rush hour delays for motorists.
All four lanes between Wisley and Chertsey (junctions 10 and 11) were shut after the lorry and car crashed at about 03.30 BST.
National Highways said there were delays on the approach and traffic was being diverted.
Meanwhile, a second crash is blocking part of the M25 after junction nine.
Two lanes on the clockwise carriageway are blocked between Leatherhead (junction 9) and Wisley (junction 10), the National Highways added.
