Staines and Chertsey appeal: Police inquiry after alleged exposure on train
CCTV images have been released by police after an allegation a man exposed himself to a woman on a train.
The incident took place on a train between Staines and Chertsey just before 19:00 BST on 11 September, British Transport Police said.
Officers said a man sat near the woman and began laughing repeatedly before asking if she had a boyfriend.
She ignored him and looked away before he allegedly exposed himself.
The woman then got up and walked away from him, police said.
The force believes the man in the images may have information which could help their investigation and has urged anyone who recognises him to get in touch.
