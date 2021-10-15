BBC News

Surrey man jailed after animals found dying on farm

Published
Image source, RSPCA
Image caption, The RSPCA said Bennett failed to meet the needs of 171 animals

A man has been jailed for animal cruelty after more than 170 animals, some found dying in filthy conditions, were saved from a Surrey farm.

Geoffrey Bennett, of Portsmouth Road, Ripley, was jailed for animal welfare offences at Guildford Crown Court.

After the hearing, the RSPCA said two ponies and a goat had to be put down on site and more were euthanised later.

Bennett, 67, also admitted offences over the disposal of animal by-products after bones and skeletons were found.

The RSPCA said rescuers went to the farm in January 2019 following concern for the welfare of horses at the site.

The charity said inspectors and vets found starving animals, herds of ponies riddled with worms in fields with hazardous fencing, and pens of donkeys, goats, alpacas and ponies, many standing on months worth of faeces.

Image source, RSPCA
Image caption, Animals at the farm had not been given water, adequate space or veterinary treatment

Inspectors said Bennett failed to provide drinking water, parasitic treatment, adequate nutrition, dental care, hoof and nail trimming, veterinary treatment for infections, disease and lameness, clean and dry resting places and living space.

The charity also found dogs had been chained and tethered in a filthy yard, with others shut inside small cages or makeshift kennels.

Image source, RSPCA
Image caption, Dogs were found in small cages and makeshift kennels

In a statement issued through the RSPCA, PC Hollie Iribar from Surrey Police said she had witnessed devastating cruelty over the years but this was "one of the most difficult cases I've seen".

RSPCA case officer Kirsty Withnall said rescuers worked with Bransby Horses, Redwings, The Horse Trust, The Donkey Sanctuary and World Horse Welfare in "one of the biggest coordinated rescue missions the UK has ever seen".

Bennett was jailed for 19 weeks and banned from owning, keeping and dealing in animals.

He was ordered to pay prosecution costs to the RSPCA of £115.

Image source, RSPCA
Image caption, Animals were found standing on months worth of waste and faeces

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.