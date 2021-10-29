Tongham: Three arrests after stabbing victim dies
A man has died nearly two weeks after being stabbed.
The 37-year-old was attacked near the A331 underpass in the Moors in Tongham, Surrey, and was found close to the nearby Cricketers pub, at about 21:00 BST on 15 October.
He died on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 23 and 30, and a 16-year-old boy, all from Aldershot, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, with the teenager re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
The victim was from Guildford.
Det Insp Gareth Hicks, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a shocking and senseless attack.
"We believe there are a number of people who may have witnessed what happened that night who have not yet come forward.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who has information that will help us piece together exactly what happened."