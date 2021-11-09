Vintage rally death: HGV driver 'made phone call' seconds before crash
A lorry driver told witnesses "I've killed someone, I'm going to prison" after he collided with a vintage car, killing its driver, a court heard.
Michael Black allegedly made a phone call seconds before the crash that claimed the life of Ronald Carey.
Mr Carey was taking part in the London to Brighton rally when the crash happened on the M23 on 3 November 2019.
Mr Black, from Crawley, denies causing his death by dangerous driving.
He is also accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, after Mr Carey's wife Billi suffered head injuries in the collision.
Guildford Crown Court heard Mr Carey had travelled from Canada to drive a 100-year-old Knox car in the famous rally, and apparently mistakenly drove onto the M23 instead of the A23 near Hooley.
Prosecutor Scott Brady said Mr Black had been picking up waste from roadworks on the northbound M23 and had turned south to go to a tipping area.
'Sobbing hysterically'
In statements read to the court, other drivers who stopped to help in the aftermath of crash said Mr Carey was on the central reservation and it quickly became clear he was dead.
One witness said she saw Mr Black "sobbing hysterically" and sat with him.
She said she asked if he was OK and he said he wasn't, adding: "I've killed someone, I'm going to prison, my life is over."
The jury heard dashcam footage showed Mr Black would have had nine seconds when he should have been able to see Mr Carey's car in front of him.
In extracts read from his police interview, he was asked: "For nine seconds, the vehicle was in view but you haven't seen it. Were you looking at your phone?"
He replied: "No, I swear to God I wasn't."
It was put to him at least one witness heard him say: "I wasn't looking. I was looking down. They were there."
Mr Black said he could not recall saying he was looking down.
He told officers: "One minute there was nothing in front of me, next thing there's a vehicle in front of me. I just never expected to come across a vehicle moving in front of me so slowly."
He said he tried to apply his brakes but could not stop quickly enough.
The trial continues.