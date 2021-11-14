Catalytic converters: Woman seriously hurt by gang
- Published
A woman suffered a serious injury to her arm when she was assaulted by a gang stealing catalytic converters.
She was one of three people attacked in Thistledene, Thames Ditton, Surrey, about 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
Police believe the same gang stole a catalytic converter in Cumberland Drive, Esher, half an hour earlier.
The victim's dog was also stolen in the Thames Ditton incident, but was later found safe at Hampton Court station.
The injured woman has since been discharged from hospital.
Police believe the gang escaped in a silver saloon car.
Cars are targeted for their catalytic converters because they contain the valuable metals palladium and rhodium.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.