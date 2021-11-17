Vintage rally crash: HGV driver guilty of causing death
A man has been found guilty of causing the death of a vintage car driver when his lorry crashed into the back of the vehicle.
Ronald Carey was taking part in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run when his car strayed onto the M23 in 2019.
Michael Black, from Crawley, was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving at at Guildford Crown Court.
However jurors found him guilty of an alternative charge of causing death by careless driving.
Black, 52, was also cleared of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after Mr Carey's wife Billi was injured in the crash.
The jury at Guildford Crown Court heard Black admitted making a call by tapping his phone in the seconds before the collision.
The phone rang several times but did not connect before the impact, the court head.
An expert witness said the crash was "inevitable" as Mr Carey's Knox car was travelling at just 21mph.
Black is due to be sentenced in December.