Care providers in Surrey warn of 'unprecedented' crisis

Published
People needing social care in Surrey are being left at risk of harm because of staff shortages, care providers say.

Surrey Care Association (SCA) said 74% of homecare providers could not take on new care packages and 80% of carers worked extra hours.

The figures are included in a letter the SCA sent to Surrey County Council, who it wants to lobby the Government to let migrant workers fill vacancies.

SCC said: "We're working to support providers to recruit."

The SCA letter said: "Our members tell us there is an acute recruitment and retention crisis and they are facing unprecedented pressures following eighteen incredibly difficult months."

Last month, the Care Quality Commission called for immediate work to address the rising problem of unfilled care sector jobs.

In a survey of it's members in October, the SCA found that 29% of providers said some shifts were not fully staffed.

It also said that almost half of residential care or nursing home members said they had closed some beds as a result of staffing problems.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the letter said 899 vacancies remained unfilled in Surrey.

It also said the situation had "a direct impact on people living in Surrey requiring social care and support".

It added that some "may be unable to get the help they need, putting pressure on families and leaving people at risk of harm".

The SCA's CEO, Rebecca Pritchard, said if someone was left without a care package they would be forced to rely on an unpaid carer.

She said: "This puts a huge amount of stress on the relatives" and it could "impact on their health, and their wellbeing".

