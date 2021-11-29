Woman jailed after killing friend at his Horley home
- Published
A woman has been jailed for stabbing a friend and then mopping up his home with bottles of bleach and leaving him for dead.
Jennifer Lloyd admitted the murder of Nigel Chapman, 62, part way through her trial at Guildford Crown Court.
She attacked him at his home in Upfield Close in Horley on 9 November 2020 and his body was found by his carer the following morning.
Lloyd, 56, was told she would serve 15 years and 162 days in prison.
The court was told Mr Chapman was found by his carer just before 08:00 the day after the attack.
He was lying face down and not breathing, "with blood and bleach everywhere", Surrey Police said.
Det Insp Chris Friday said: "Lloyd had been friends with Nigel Chapman for several years.
"On the night that she killed him, she claimed he had tried to have sex with her and made her feel scared, and that she stabbed him with the knife because he made her angry," he said.
"She then tried to cover up what she had done using several bottles of bleach, before leaving him for dead.
"Unfortunately for her, she was not that good at covering her tracks as she was witnessed leaving the address carrying a bag which was later found dumped in the river nearby, containing a sheet from the house and Mr Chapman's shirt, as well as the empty bottles of bleach."