'Total disgrace' as Guildford man, 91, waits for booster jab
- Published
A 91-year-old man who is struggling to arrange his booster jab has described the situation as "a total disgrace".
Charles King, from Guildford in Surrey, said he was contacted two weeks ago, but has been unable to arrange the home visit he needs.
Mr King said: "I feel neglected, alone, I just can't get hold of the situation."
NHS Surrey Heartlands said all visits would be completed "as quickly as possible for housebound patients".
"The government is telling you one thing," Mr King said, "and yet on the ground it's totally different, in Surrey, at least."
The organisation contracted to carry out the jabs is Procare, the GP federation covering Guildford and Waverley, which Mr King said does not seem able to cope with people who are housebound like him.
"I have contacted Procare by email and I got a reply saying much the same thing, that it's all in hand and they're doing their best.
"Two months ago I was told by the NHS that I'm a vulnerable person, I've had three emails from the NHS to get a booster jab, and I'm simply unable to get one.
"I served my country, I spent four years in the RAF, I want it to serve me in my old age."
A spokesperson for Surrey Heartlands CCG said: "It is an absolute priority for us to ensure the most vulnerable members of our community receive the booster vaccination.
"Procare has so far provided the booster vaccination to all eligible patients in local residential settings and are in the process of booking appointments so that all visits can be completed as quickly as possible for housebound patients in non-residential settings."