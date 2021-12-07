Frimley Green car crash in September claims life of second teenager
- Published
A second teenager has died following a car crash in September.
Billy Robinson, 17, was a front seat passenger in a Volkswagon Polo that collided head-on with a taxi in Tongham, Surre.
The crash happened at about 01:00 BST on 26 September and he died in hospital on 3 December.
Promising footballer Charlie Hopkins, 18 ,from Frimley Green in Surrey, died on the day of the crash, which is still being investigated by police.
Det Sgt Kani Barawi said: "Our thoughts remain with the families of the boys involved in this tragic incident, which has resulted in the deaths of two teenagers.
"Our investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing.
"We respectfully ask that the families involved are given the privacy and time they need."
