Consultant Paul Miller's fitness to practise 'impaired', says tribunal
A consultant found to be "financially motivated" when referring patients for treatment using a machine his firm owned has had his fitness to practise judged as "impaired" by a tribunal.
Urologist Paul Miller, 63, now faces sanctions against his medical licence.
It follows an earlier ruling by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) which found he acted dishonestly by not disclosing a financial interest.
Mr Miller had denied misconduct between 2004 and 2018.
Mr Miller, who was a consultant at East Surrey Hospital in Redhill, Surrey, had referred five NHS patients and treated three private patients at the Spire Gatwick Park Hospital in Horley.
They were referred for Hifu ultrasound treatment at the private hospital, which rented the machine owned by Mr Miller's company, the tribunal heard previously.
Tribunal chairman Mr Lindsay Irvine said finding Mr Miller's fitness to practise impaired was "necessary in order to protect and promote the health, safety and wellbeing of the public" and protect standards and public confidence.
Mr Miller was also found to have failings in his care of five other patients, including making inappropriate treatment recommendations and failing to get proper consent.
'Aggressive and manipulative'
Catherine Cundy, of the General Medical Council, which brought the case against Mr Miller, told the hearing he had "put his own interests above those of his patients".
She said: "Mr Miller was an arrogant man, charming when he was getting his own way, but clearly aggressive and manipulative when he was not."
The MPTS has the power to impose restrictions, suspend or erase a person's medical licence, and sanctions are now being considered against Mr Miller.
The hearing is due to end on Tuesday.