Epsom: Teenage girl dies after being hit by lorry
- Published
A teenage girl has died after being hit by a lorry.
It happened outside Defoe Court in East Street, Epsom, Surrey, at about 07:30 GMT on Friday.
The girl, who had been on foot, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
Police closed parts of East Street and Kiln Lane, and are appealing for witnesses, including drivers who may have dashcam footage.
